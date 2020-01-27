BELTON, Texas — Dr. Matthew Smith is officially the sole finalist for the Belton Independent School District's superintendent position the Board of Trustees. This was announced Monday.

Smith is currently the chief of staff in Leander ISD and has more than two decades of experience in public education. He has worked as a teacher, athletic director, campus administrator, and district administrator throughout his career.

The board voted unanimously to name Smith as the lone finalist after a "community-driven" search process.

"I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to become the next superintendent of Belton ISD," Smith said. "I look forward to building relationships with the students, staff parents and community members as we continue to provide an education that is dedicated to the success of every student in our system. These are exciting times for the district and I am confident that we will learn together, grow together, and evolve with a steadfast focus on creating exceptional student learning experiences."

If smith is approved, he will replace Dr. Robin Battershell, who was named as interim back in August. The former Superintendent, Dr. Susan Kincannon was officially hired by Waco ISD on Aug. 29.

