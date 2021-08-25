Belton ISD parents worry as COVID-19 cases rise without school mask rule

On Monday parents went before the Belton ISD board calling for a mask mandate and some got emotional.

BELTON, Texas — Concern is growing among parents in Central Texas. Many of them are calling for a mask mandate across schools for their children's safety.

This week, parents went before several school boards addressing COVID-19-related worries. Many parents are upset and frustrated at the way school districts are handling the mask situation, but so far nothing has changed.

"Our kids are going to die and you can say it's not very many, but tell me how many is enough because I don't want it to be mine and we need you to take care of them," one mother said.

Two doctors called on the board to trust science.

"It's scary, it's scary and it's really demoralizing as a physician because you want to help people you don't want people to die," one doctor said.

"It breaks our hearts to see people getting sick, to see people dying when this could have been prevented," another doctor said.

Still, some parents are against a mask rule.

"Everyone has the right to choose. I wouldn't force my opinion on anyone else. Thanks for recognizing that we should have that choice as well," one mother against a mask mandate said.

On Tuesday, parents held a protest outside a Killeen ISD board meeting asking for the same thing, but so far none of these districts have mask mandates.

Some school districts have now started tracking COVID cases. That includes Waco ISD and Belton ISD.

Killeen ISD does not have a dashboard yet, but according to the district they're working to launch one this week.