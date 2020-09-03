BELTON, Texas —

The Belton Independent School District said they are monitoring the coronavirus as information unfolds. According to the Belton ISD website, even though there are no cases currently within the district, they wanted to share information with families and the community.

“As Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to monitor the situation, BISD wants to ensure the most up-to-date information regarding how Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is impacting our district. We are continuing to follow the guidance of our local, state, and federal health agencies to keep our community informed and healthy.”

Superintendent Dr. Matt Smith sent the following statement to parents and staff on Friday:

“COVID-19 is on a lot of minds right now, mine included. At this time, Bell County has no reports of COVID-19. My team is in touch with local health officials as we monitor this evolving situation and make plans on how to respond. We are taking the situation very seriously, even as our district teachers, staff and students head into a well-deserved spring break next week.”

Smith said there are key things he wants parents and staff to know including:

Cleaning is a priority.

A plan is in place.

Follow credible sources of information.

Practice healthy habits.

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when sick.

Cover mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

“Please know that we will continue to monitor the situation closely during spring break. My hope is you have a relaxing and enjoyable week. We’ll see you when classes resume on March 16,” Smith said.

