Classes cancelled at Belton HS Thursday, but counseling services made available on campus

BELTON, Texas — Classes at Belton High School are canceled on Thursday, according to school officials.

"Out of consideration for this very difficult time for the Belton High School community, all classes at BHS are canceled for Thursday, May 5," officials said in a news release Wednesday.

Canceled classes also include dual-credit courses, officials added.

Despite classes being canceled, counseling services will be available at the school's library from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for students or staff that may need it following the deadly stabbing of one of its students, 18-year-old Joe Ramirez.

Bilingual services will also be made available.

"We have experienced so much in the last 36 hours. We are very grateful for the overwhelming support we have received from our community," Principal Ben Smith wrote in a letter to Belton High School families.

Ramirez was stabbed in the bathroom by a fellow student and suspect Caysen Allison, also 18, Tuesday morning, the Belton Police Department said. Ramirez was sent to the hospital where he later died of his injuries, police added.

Allison was later arrested off campus and charged with murder following Ramirez's death.

Earlier Wednesday, Belton ISD also sent out a list of its counselors for students and their families after the deadly stabbing incident.

"We are working on details this morning to get our students and staff back to school as quickly as possible," said BISD officials. " As a community, it is important for us to be together during this time. Maintaining our routine is an important step in healing."

BISD counseling team and their numbers can be seen below:

Mrs. Mayes - (254) 340-1944

Mrs. Fairey - (254) 340-0174

Mrs. Newby - (254) 340-2033

Mrs. Searight - (254) 294-7639

Mrs. Fuss - (512) 827-8575

Mrs. Cox - (254) 863-8260

There will also be free breakfast and lunch made available at Belton High School on Thursday, and a student ID or form of enrollment is required. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.