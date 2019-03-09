BELTON, Texas — Belton Independent School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting Tuesday to discuss the plans for finding a new superintendent. \

On Aug. 29, outgoing Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon was hired at Waco ISD to become the district's new superintendent.

Belton ISD named Dr. Robin Battershell as its new interim superintendent on Aug.19.

During Tuesday's meeting, the board will review and discuss superintendent search firms and consider, discuss, and take action in selecting a search firm.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. in the Pittenger Fine Arts Center.

