All Belton ISD students can eat free for rest of school year

BELTON, Texas — All students in Belton ISD will receive free breakfast and lunch for the rest of the school year, the school district announced Thursday.

The free meals will be available immediately, regardless of previous eligibility thanks to a waiver extension from the USDA and includes remote students and any child under 18.

"We are grateful to be able to provide nutritious meals to all our students at no charge," Donna Shelton, assistant director of school nutrition, said in a release. "We know this year has been difficult for a variety of reasons, and we hope being able to provide meals at no charge is a convenience for families in the Big Red community."

Students attending school in person may receive both free meals on their campus, while remote learners can pick up grab-and-go meals from curbside locations including:

Southwest Elementary, 611 S. Saunders St. in Belton

Pirtle Elementary, 714 S. Pea Ridge Rd. in Temple

Miller Heights Elementary, 1110 Fairway Drive in Belton

North Belton Middle School, 7907 Prairie View Rd. in Temple

Curbside meal distribution is from 8-8:30 a.m. for breakfast and 12:30-1 p.m. for lunch when school is in session. Curbside sites will not be open on scheduled breaks and holidays.

For curbside pick-up, the child does not need to be present. If the child is not present, however, the parent or guardian must present proof of the child with a student ID, report card, birth certificate or something similar.