BELTON, Texas —

Belton Independent School District took a step to finding the district’s new superintendent Thursday.

During a special meeting, the school board trustees voted unanimously to approve Thompson & Horton LLP as the third-party firm to lead the search.

“Thompson and Horton demonstrated that their experience and knowledge of large and growing districts can get us to the next level,” said Board President Sue M. Jordan. “They recognized not only what we have achieved as a district to this point but how we, as a board, can engage our community in this important decision for our future.”

Thompson and Horton have 20 years of experience with superintendent searches, focusing on districts with more than 10,000 students.

Presenters David Thompson and Dr. Mike Moses both acknowledged the reputation, history and future prospects of Belton ISD as excellent.

During this meeting, the presenters outlined how they would work for the board to recruit a chief executive with a proven track record of success.

Thompson & Horton will begin working with trustees to identify a timeline for the district’s search process.

