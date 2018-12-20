TEMPLE, Texas — A standoff in Temple ended Thursday with a child injured and three people dead, including the gunman, officials said.

Officials identified Shelly Splittgerber, 36, a Belton Independent School District teacher, and Sherry Gray, 64, as the women shot and killed. Splittgerber's 4-year-old son, Corden Fidler, was injured, officials said.

Police responded around 6:10 a.m. to a report of shots fired outside a home on the 100 block of Virginia Ave.

Temple Police Responds to Shooting https://t.co/oalBEcYMRL — Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) December 20, 2018

Officers found one of the women and the child lying on the lawn with gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release. Fidler was taken to Scott and White Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

As officers tried to remove the woman's body from the lawn and place the child in the ambulance, several gunshots could be heard coming from inside the home, the release said.

A SWAT team and the Crisis Negotiators Unit were called in to help.

As officers tried to coax out the man, identified as 36-year-old Matthew Splittgerber, they learned there was another person inside the home, Temple police spokeswoman Shawana Neely said. When the man refused to speak to negotiators, SWAT team members entered the home. As they entered, officers again heard several shots and then another round, the news release said. Officers found the gunman and another woman dead inside, according to Neely.

The relationship between the gunman and the victims was not immediately known.

A GoFundMe campaign is accepting donations to help the injured child.

Belton ISD released the following statement:

“Belton ISD is deeply saddened by the death of elementary teacher Shelly Splittgerber. While new to the district and the Miller Heights campus, in her short few months with us she had already demonstrated skill, integrity, and a strong love for children - qualities that are highly desired and admired in a teacher. She went above and beyond to care for her students, and most recently delivered a Christmas tree and ornaments to a Miller Heights family.

"The Miller Heights school community will be deeply impacted by the loss of their teacher, friend, and colleague. Counseling support will be provided to assist students and staff as needed as they grieve the loss of this special teacher.”

Lamar Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School were placed on lockdown while police and a SWAT team tried to secure the scene.

Initially, the schools continued normal operations, according to Temple Independent School District superintendent Bobby Ott.

Extra security and administrators were placed on both campuses to help in the process of receiving students.

The district later announced that Lamar Middle School would dismiss early due to road closures in the area as a result of the investigation.

Lamar loaded buses at 11:30 a.m, which ran their normal routes. Car riders were released at noon to Shell Ave. on the south side of the building.

VIDEO: Police give update after deadly standoff in Temple

Keep up-to-date with more breaking news stories like this. Download the KCENTV app now!

Have a news tip? Email news@kcentv.com, or visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.

© 2018 KCEN