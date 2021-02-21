Belton ISD to remain closed Monday, Feb. 22

The district said it hopes to start classes Tuesday remotely or in-person.

BELTON, Texas — Belton ISD announced Saturday evening that schools would remain closed through Monday, Feb. 22 due to the continued impact of the severe winter weather.

The district said the decision was reached as electricity and water service remain unstable for families within the school district.

In an email, the district said it hopes to return to classes Tuesday, whether it is a virtual day or in-person. They did not clarify which of the two it would be.

Free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch will be available for all campuses, according to the district. Students do not need to be present and no ID is required, per the district's email. Breakfast will be served from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

"Belton ISD strives to live out our values of clarity, kindness and unity in purpose," the district said. "We recognize that the events over the last week have impacted families across our Big Red Community in many ways, and we are here to support you."