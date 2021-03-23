Belton Lake comes back positive for toxins after reports of dogs dying

BELTON, Texas — After taking algae samples from Belton Lake following reports of dogs dying from water exposure earlier this month, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says those samples came back positive for containing toxins
According the Brazos River Authority's (BRA) official Twitter, at the request of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, there was testing done for cyanotoxin, or blue-green algae blooms, on Belton Lake. Lab results received show the bacteria containing the toxin is present.
6 News reported on the deaths of several dogs at Belton Lake this month. One of the reports came from Delaney Presley of Belton who posted to Facebook about how she had to take her six-month-old puppy, Koda, to the vet after they visited Belton Lake. She said Koda's death is unknown, but her vet said he died within 30 minutes after the water entered his bloodstream.
"Koda seized and then began to lose all strength throughout his body," she said in her post. "It was an 11-minute drive to the vet and he was dead within minutes of arriving."
Presley continued to say that two other dogs previously went to the same vet after going to the lake. They reportedly experienced similar symptoms.
BRA has reported the findings to the Bell County Public Health District and Texas Department of State Health Services and is awaiting further guidance from epidemiologists, according to the BRA's official Twitter.
"Cyanotoxin is rare." said the BRA. However, they advise algae may be present at any time and that people and their pets should avoid playing in or eating algae, and stay away from stagnant water or water that has decaying matter in it.