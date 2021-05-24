Two Belton men rescue pair of siblings from Nolan Creek

A pair of men working at a home near FM 93 jumped to action when they realized two people were in danger in Nolan Creek.

BELTON, Texas — Two Belton men were working on a home near FM 93 on Saturday when they realized a 13-year-old and 21-year-old, who is autistic, were no longer in the pool they previously saw them in.

The two men began looking for the siblings and realized they must have gone tubing in the Nolan Creek.

“While we working in the basement, I saw the river had risen," Travis Haralson, one of the workers, said. "So I went out just to check, see if they were in the pool and they weren't, then we were frantically looking for them."

They quickly grabbed a canoe and life jackets and began searching. The creek had flooded due to the storms over the weekend and the water was deep enough at some points that they said they couldn't feel the ground. Chase Behrend said they finally caught up to the siblings.

“We were canoeing down and we heard frantic screaming," Behrend said. "We stopped a couple yards in front of them saying walk to shore, walk to shore."

They were able to stop the siblings, give them their lifejackets, and put them in the canoe. But the two men were now having to hold onto the outside, while attempting to navigate to shore.

“The canoe had water in it," Behrend said. "Every time we tried to slow down the canoe, we were the obstacle in the water, making all the white waves go over the canoe and into it.”

Finally, they were able to get to a spot of land and climb a few hundred feet up to the road. A truck picked them up, and it wasn't a far drive before the Belton Police Department and the parents of the siblings were there on scene.

"They just were tearing up, hugging each other and I was ready to get back to the house," Haralson said.