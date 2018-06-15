A Belton mother is back home Thursday night after spending the week in Washington D.C. raising awareness about suicide prevention.

Janet Sutton's only child Christopher took his own life when he was just 14 years old back in 2014.

Sutton took her story to D.C. where she called upon lawmakers to take action.

Sutton was one of over 200 advocates who traveled to D.C. to make their voices heard. The group met with Bill Flores and staffers from Senator John Cornyn's office among others.

The group asked lawmakers to support H.R.2345 - National Suicide Hotline Improvement Act of 2017, the bill calls for more research and veteran outreach efforts. It also calls for a three-digit dialing code for the suicide prevention hotline, similar to 9-1-1. Sutton said the work is just beginning but that it's a step in the right direction.

"They proved that yes they do want to hear our stories, they do want to hear what's going on and they do want to help us. It was just so much more than I ever imagined it would be. It's such a good feeling to know that you're making a difference not only for ourselves right now but for our future," Sutton said.

Sutton said being surrounded by so many people facing a similar journey was healing.

"It was almost like meeting family, it's an instant gratification and an instant bond. I'm leaving with friends all across the nation now that I didn't have before," Sutton said.

All working together to save one life at a time, an effort Sutton said Christopher would be proud of.

"I know he's here with me and I know he would be proud of me," Sutton said.

Representative Bill Flores released a statement about his visit with Sutton stating:

When my team and I meet with volunteers from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, we are reminded of the important work they do in bringing their message to the halls of Congress. I will continue to work with my colleagues to address the suicide crisis in America.

If you or someone you know needs help call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.





