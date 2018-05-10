BELTON, Texas — Students at Belton New Tech High School at Waskow were evacuated and moved to Pittenger Fine Arts Center Friday as a precaution following a parent's call to police. The all-clear was given and students were returned to campus around 2 in the afternoon.

A student's at the school called Temple police and reported finding what could be bomb making materials in their child's bedroom.

No threat was made to the school, but as a precaution, the school was swept by police to ensure the safety of the campus. Any parent who wished to pick up their student were allowed to do so.

Students were returned to class around 2 in the afternoon.

The Pittenger Fine Arts Center is located at 400 North Wall Street in Belton.

Parents with questions can call 254-215-2000.

© 2018 KCEN