BELTON, Texas — A Belton police officer was injured Wednesday after his patrol car was hit on I-35.

The officer was working a crash around 6:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of N. I-35. His patrol car was blocking a lane of traffic as the crash was being cleared from the road, investigators said. The officer was inside his car that was parked with its emergency lights on, when a vehicle tried to drive between the police car and a semi-truck.

The officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

More on KCENTV.com: