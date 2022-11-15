Belton PD to provide update on 2014 murder investigation

John Hill was found lying face down in a pool of blood in December 2014. An autopsy reveals he died from blunt force trauma to the back of his head.

BELTON, Texas — The video above was published in February 2019.

The Belton Police Department will be holding a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss an update in a 2014 murder case.

In a news release, Belton PD said the update will be on John Hill's death at 9:30 a.m. inside the lobby of the police department, 711 E. 2nd Ave.

Hill was killed in December 2014

Hill's friend found him that day, lying face down in a pool of blood, according to a 6 News article published in 2019. The cause of his death was from blunt force trauma to the back of his head, an autopsy revealed.

By the time the 2019 article was published, there was only one person of interest in Hill's murder case, but no arrests were made.

It wasn't revealed if Wednesday's news conference will be about an arrest.

Stay tuned with 6 News as this story develops.