Belton PD to host National Night Out celebration while being safe

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Polie Department has asked citizens of Belton to join in on the National Night Out 2020 celebration.

The National Night Out campaign involves community members, law enforcement agencies, civic groups, neighborhood organizations and local officials from communities in all 50 states. The Belton PD said this year has underscored the importance of strong partnerships between the community and the police.

Belton’s National Night Out will take place on October 6, but it will look a little different this year.

The Belton PD said the community can safely get involved by holding household picnics, decorating front yards, changing outdoor lights to blue bulbs, or any other creative way of showing neighborhood unity while still practicing social distancing.

Toegtinvolved, you can also become a virtual party host. Virtual party hosts would:

Be a neighborhood point of contact with Belton PD

Meet with neighbors from a safe distance

Coordinate virtual neighborhood meetings

Encourage community decorations

If you are interested in hosting a National Night Out event, you can fill out a registration form on the Belton website or pick one up at the front desk of the police department. The registration deadline is September 28.

Awards will also be presented in a variety of categories to include the most creative virtual party, bluest neighborhood, best-themed neighborhood and more.