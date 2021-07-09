Belton PD, Temple PD 'aware of the similarities' of after both departments report two separate armed robberies

According to the photos by both departments, these suspects are wearing similar clothing. However, both departments didn't confirm if they are the same people.

BELTON, Texas — Both the Belton and Temple Police Department are seeking two suspects who may be connected to two robberies early Thursday morning.

On Friday, Belton PD released information about two people entering the Cefco in the 600 block of Holland Road around 2:14 a.m., demanding the cashier give them cash by gunpoint.

The suspects then fled the store in an unknown vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash, Belton police said.

Belton PD release photos of the suspect, seen below.

About an hour later at 3:14 a.m. on Thursday, two suspects entered a 7-Eleven at 2701 N. Third St., also demanding cash by gunpoint, according to a release by the Temple PD.

Temple police described the suspects as wearing ski masks and hooded sweatshirts.

According to the photos by both departments, these suspects are wearing similar clothing. However, both departments didn't confirm if they are the same people.

"PD is aware of the similarities and are investigating," Cody Weems, the spokesperson for Temple PD said.

Belton PD told 6 News they are working with Temple PD to determine if they are, indeed, the same suspects.

Anyone with information should call the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 254-298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 where callers can report anonymously.