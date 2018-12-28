BELTON, Texas — After a car crashed into a police cruiser on I-35 Wednesday, KCEN Channel 6 News polled its viewers: Is the Belton Police Department's ghost car program safe?

There was an officer in the police cruiser in the I-35 crash on Wednesday, and the officer is expected to be ok, Belton police said.

In this program, empty patrol cars are left sitting on the side of the road to deter speeders and force drivers to follow posted speed limits.

Police Chief Gene Ellis said the program has been active for five years, but some of our viewers had critiques of it.

"Can't tell you how many times I've been behind someone who suddenly slams on the breaks because of the vehicles parked on the highway," viewer Doug Rowe said on the KCEN TV Facebook page.

"I think we should vote on who wants to waste our tax dollars by buying cop cars and every day parking them on the highway where they do absolutely nothing," viewer Stephen Ratts said on Facebook.

Ellis said safe drivers have nothing to worry about.

"To fear them being there, if you're driving safely you shouldn't need to, whether the car is occupied or not," he said. "You shouldn't have to adjust your car or tap your break if you're driving safely."

Not all of our viewers were against the ghost car program.

"I don't find it to be unsafe," Belton resident Amy Neil said. "It would not be distracting if I was going the speed limit. If I was speeding, I would probably find it distracting because it would slow me down."

Jordan Brown of Belton said the minor distraction is worth it.

"Generally, yeah, a minor distraction but it does the job," he said. "Every time you see it, everyone starts slowing down, you're not wasting man-hours. It's doing it's job."

Ellis said the ghost cars are more than just a decoy highway patrol.

"We use them in a variety of ways, just not on the highways, but also around the community both to encourage safe driving but also to deter crime in certain areas," he said.

So far in 2018, the Belton Police Department said it responded to 168 crashes on I-35, and an additional 243 accidents on I-14. That's a total of 411 crashes, or a little over one crash per day this year.

"We're actually finding they do reduce crashes," Ellis said. "They offer a way, a reminder, a subtle reminder. It's a creative way to use limited resources."

