Belton resident becomes an instant millionaire overnight

Belton resident wins Texas Lottery game worth $1 million.

BELTON, Texas — What would you do with a million dollars? Well, a Belton resident may be able to answer that question, after winning a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game worth a million dollars.

The winner chose to remain anonymous. The ticket was purchased at LC Sarah Mart at 608 E. Central Ave. in Belton, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.

This was the 32nd of 40 second-tier prizes worth a million to be claimed in this game.