BELTON, Texas — Residents in a Belton community are fighting to halt a road project the city has been planning for years.

People who live in the area say it will only hurt the community, but the city says building the street makes sense.

Home owners said they were led to believe their quiet suburb would stay quiet. After finding out about the road, they plan to present the council a petition with nearly 300 signatures, all opposed to the new road.

They said they plan to ask the city to move the street elsewhere during a meeting at the Harris Community Center Tuesday night.

