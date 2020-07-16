Belton Summer Fun Water Park closed until further notice

The water park owner said the water park was closed out of 'extreme caution' for employees, customers and family members during the ongoing pandemic.

BELTON, Texas — Summer Fun Water Park in Belton is now closed until further notice, saying the decision was made in an effort to slow the potential spread of the coronavirus.

The announcement was made by the water park's owner, Dan Manzella, via social media on July 14.

"As everyone is aware, the State of Texas is experiencing an exceptional increase in positive COVID-19 tests and hospitalizations. Out of extreme caution for our employees, customers and family members, we are closing until further notice to help curve the spread of the COVID-19.

Our customers have always been the heart of our business and we are grateful for all of you years of patronage and support. We sincerely hope to see you all safe and healthy before Labor Day."

Summer Fun Water Park Who's ready for the weekend? We're open with limited capacity from 1... PM - 7PM Thursday - Sunday! Comment with who you'd bring and share this to be entered to win 4 park day passes to Summer Fun Water Park!

The Belton water park is the latest one to announce that it would close. Lions Junction Family Water Park in neighboring Temple said it would be closed this summer back in late May. Meanwhile, Hawaiian Falls and BSR Cable Park in Waco remain open.

Under Gov. Abbott's latest executive order on resuming business operations amid the pandemic, water parks are allowed to open and operate at no more than 50 percent capacity.

Meanwhile, Abbott's mask order issued earlier this month requires water park visitors over the age of 10 to wear masks, but are exempt while swimming.

The Texas Department of State Health Services issued further guidance on how water park visitors and managers can mitigate the potential spread of the virus.

Protocols from DSHS for water park visitors include:

Keeping groups to a 10-person limit. Within these groups, individuals are encouraged to minimize in-person contact with other not in the individual's household

Social distancing when possible, but when not feasible, more frequent hand washing or sanitizing and avoiding sharing utensils or other common objects

Self-screening for COVID-19 symptoms before going to a water park

Wash or disinfect hands after interactions with employees, other customers, or items and before eating

Clean and sanitize recreational areas before and after use

Water park operators are asked to follow similar, yet more detailed, protocols for slowing the spread of the virus among staff and visitors. Those complete list of those protocols from DSHS can be found here.