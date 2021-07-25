Belton teen competing to be 'World's Fittest Teen' in Wisconsin this week

17-year-old Alex Blazo has been doing CrossFit since middle school and is now attempting to bring home an impressive title.

BELTON, Texas — 17-year-old Alex Blazo is a freak of nature in the gym. He works out at CrossFit Sprag in Belton at least six times a week.

“I’m not just focused on like lifting or gymnastics, it’s constantly varied and I love that," he said. "This is what I love to do, so I pick CrossFit over school sports.”

On Tuesday, he will compete in the the NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin. He qualified as the fourth best teen in the world out of 20. If he wins, he will be crowned the "World's Fittest Teen."

“We have nine events over three days and whoever does the best across the board will be the winner, the fittest teen on earth,” he said.

Blazo started doing CrossFit in middle school and noticed that he was getting stronger. From that point on, he was hooked.

“From sixth grade, I was like the pudgy kid and then over that summer I did some school sports but I also did the kids class here at CrossFit. I really noticed I slimmed down, like 'Oh look at my shoulder' and I thought that was awesome.”

His coach, Adam Aguilar is a co-owner at CrossFit Sprag and said that Blazo is not like a typical kid in the gym.

“Most kids that age come in and say that they’re that into it, and they’re not really that into it," Aguilar said. "He is kind of an anomaly in that way where it’s tough to get him out of here.”

There is no getting rid of Blazo, he practically lives at the gym.

"He’s here sometimes before I get here, and he leaves sometimes after I leave. As an owner of the business and that’s super cool,” Blazo said.

This is not the first time he is competing in the fittest teen contest. Back in 2019, he landed in eighth place out of 10. He is taking everything he learned from that competition and bringing it into this one.

“The pressure and stress of the competition, really not letting that bother you or if you do poorly in one event, not carrying that over through the rest of the day or the week because you have plenty of events to make that up,” Blazo said.

Blazo said he plans on continuing CrossFit and loves the community aspect the most.