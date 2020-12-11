Belton Vehicle Registration Office closed due to COVID-19 cases

The Vehicle Registration Office in Belton was closed to the public after two employees tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday

BELTON, Texas — The Vehicle Registration Office in Belton was closed to the public after two employees tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday. All public appointments have been canceled through the end of the week. Vehicle Registration Offices in Temple, Killeen, and Fort Hood remain open, according to Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford.

Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke consulted with Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell of the Bell County Public Health District and County Judge David Blackburn before she made the decision to close the office to the public and have it sanitized.

“We are just looking out for the best interest of our staff and the community,” Luedeke said. “We want to do everything we can to make sure everyone stays safe.”

Other members of the Belton staff, who have reported symptoms, have been instructed to self-isolate, Stafford said.

All public appointments have been canceled until Monday morning. However, Luedeke acknowledged that the timeline may have to be extended based on staffing. Appointments can still be made with the Temple and Killeen offices by visiting the Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector website.