Belton vehicle registration office closed due to COVID-19 cases

Although the office is closed until Nov. 30, services will still be provided online and by phone.

BELTON, Texas — The Bell County Vehicle Registration Office in Belton will be closed to in-person, walk-in services after more office employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release, the office said it will continue to provide services online and by phone. The vehicle registration officers in Temple, Killeen and Fort Hood will remain open for in-person walk-in services by appointment.

Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke closed the Belton office last week after two employees tested positive for the virus. At that time, two other employees reported symptoms and were encouraged to get tested. When the tests came back positive, Luedeke made the decision to close the office through the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Given the number of people who were going to be at home recovering, we were not going to have sufficient staff to run the office," Luedeke said in a press release announcing the closure.