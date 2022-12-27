Belton Village community upset after dealing with no water for four days

Danny Aller Jr. says he wants justice for his family and neighbors

BELTON, Texas — Losing water around Christmas time is unfortunate for anybody.

Losing water for four days around Christmas time, one could argue, is as rough as it gets.

"We couldn't flush our toilets, our house smells horrible," Danny Aller Jr. said. "We haven't been able to wash clothes because the leak was in the washroom and they've had it locked up this entire time."

Aller called 6 News saying he and other tenants had been without water for days. Aller says he took it upon himself to try and ask the office when they might get their water back.

He didn't expect the animosity that came along with trying to get answers.

"I walked in there and I just asked I was like, 'do you know when water is gonna be back on? I thought y'all were supposed to notify us'", Aller said. "She just went completely ballistic on me. I had to call an officer down here and file a report because of it."

Aller says this is not the first time he's had to deal with office management being unruly.

One of his neighbors shares the same sentiment.

"There's just no response. That's what's more frustrating is even having a 1-800, 911 maintenance. There was still no response," Belton Village Tenant Marla Shamblin said.

She's had to deal with the office threatening to kick her out over small things, and the water trouble adds to the long list of problems.

Her unit didn't lose water, but a family member that lives in the complex lose water and had to come by to shower.

She has a small child that lives with her and she says some leaks lead to mold forming in her room. She says she can't deal with management treating them this way for much longer.

Aller says he will pursue justice for his family and neighbors.

The office management on site declined to speak with 6 News. However, the corporate office cooperated when we called.

Linda Bell said she feels bad for the tenants and was unaware of any unfair treatment. She knows the problem is resolved now and wants the tenants to know it is not her intention for them to feel left in the dark.

Aller says he will still look to get some sort of justice either way.