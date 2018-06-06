A Belton woman died Wednesday morning in a motorcycle crash in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights.

Officials were notified of the crash around 9:21 a.m. and when first responders arrived at the scene, they found a 2010 Honda Goldwing Trike motorcycle crash involving the 58-year-old woman. She was the only person involved in the crash, police said.

An investigation found the driver lost control of her motorcycle while trying to make a slow right turn from the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway. After losing control, her motorcycle flipped over off the roadway.

Harker Heights FD EMS took the woman to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple where she later died of her injuries. Justice of the Peace David Barfield pronounced the woman dead at 10:14 a.m.

No autopsy has been ordered, however, officials said a blood sample has been ordered for toxicology.

Her name is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

