Belton: Woman dies in overnight house fire

According to officials, another person in the home was able to escape.

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Fire Department announced that a woman in her 70s died in an overnight house fire on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

According to the department, fire crews responded to the 500 block of East Avenue Q at about 2:40 a.m. to the report of a house fire.

Upon arrival, the department says firefighters discovered flames in the back corner of the house and on the roof. Following an initial investigation, crews determined the fire started in the dining or kitchen area.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but the department says no foul play is suspected.

According to the department, there was another person in the home at the time of the fire, but they were thankfully able to escape the flames.

The woman's identity has not been released yet.

