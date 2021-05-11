Belton working to repair sewer main after unauthorized discharge.

The city said 100,000 gallons of sewage was discharged into the Nolan Creek.

The City of Belton was working to repair a sewer force main after an unauthorized sewage discharge into Nolan Creek, the city said Wednesday.

City spokesperson Paul Romer said the size was still undetermined but was more than 100,000 gallons.

The discharge was on private property and the owner was notified, the city said. Romer said the area impacted was east of I-35.

"The public should avoid contact with creek water that is downstream from the treatment plant and should not ingest the water," Romer said. "If someone comes in contact with the water, the person should bathe and thoroughly wash clothes as soon as possible."

Romer also warned that fishermen should avoid any dead or dying fish and to be sure to properly clean and cook any fish that are caught.