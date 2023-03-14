Come celebrate local businesses at Belton's Business Bash

A chance to meet with and show appreciation to community business owners.

BELTON, Texas — The City of Belton is celebrating the community's efforts to grow the local economy at Belton's Business Bash on Friday, March 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This event will have food trucks, adult beverage vendors and even Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band, Lone Star Skynyrd, to help celebrate local businesses around the area.

Belton City Councilmember John R. Holmes Sr. stated, "We are thrilled to host Belton's Business Bash and showcase the incredible local businesses that make our city thrive."

"This is a great opportunity to come together, have fun and show our appreciation for the hard work and dedication of local business owners," Holmes added.

This event will be held around the courthouse square in downtown Belton and it is free and open to the public.

For more information on this event, visit here.