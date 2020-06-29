Belton's famous 4th of July parade will look a bit different this year. Here's what you need to know.

Named of the the nation's best 4th of July parades, it usually draws crowds of thousands. This year COVID concerns have changed plans.

BELTON, Texas — Concerns surrounding COVID-19 have have forced many things in 2020 to change, and the historic Belton 4th of July Parade is no exception. The event usually draws crowds of more than 30,000 people, something that just can't be done right now. But, the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce isn't cancelling the event, instead the parade will be help virtually.

Video entries to the parade in multiple categories have been submitted by people, businesses, organizations and more who wanted to keep the Central Texas tradition alive this year.

The parade will be aired on 6 News and on all 6 News social platforms starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 4. The event will also be commercial free thanks to Advent Health, so you won't miss a minute of the fun.