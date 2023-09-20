Multiple students taken to hospital with minor injuries after crash flips school bus on side in SE Houston

HFD said 10 children were taken by ambulances to be treated for minor injuries. An aerial view from Air 11 showed the bus on its side.

HOUSTON — Several students and two adults were taken to the hospital following a rollover crash involving a Houston ISD bus in southeast Houston Wednesday morning, according to the Houston Fire Department.

This happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Berkley Street near Kimble. This is east of the Gulf Freeway and south of the 610 Loop.

Officials said a small sedan crashed into the bus, flipping it on its side. The driver of the sedan reportedly stayed on the scene and tried to help.

In a statement, Houston ISD told KHOU 11 that their top concern is student and staff safety. Read the district's full statement:

"Bus route 2102 was involved in an accident on the way to school this morning. It was transporting ten students to High School Ahead. All ten students and the driver were transported to local hospitals for evaluation and observation out of an abundance of caution. At this time, we have no reports of serious injuries. Division leadership is present at the hospitals."

"Our primary concern is for the health and safety of students and staff, and we will continue to monitor the situation throughout the day."

A man who lived near the crash told KHOU 11 he saw students being loaded onto ambulances in stretchers.

BREAKING NEWS: HISD School bus crash, avoid the area in SE Houston. Berkley at Kimble near S Loop . Heavy tow is on scene. 4-5 ambulances have responded to the scene, injuries are unknown. @KHOU @TaylorBerryyy @lizroldanTX pic.twitter.com/M36gsbieS1 — Jennifer Reyna (@JenReynaTV) September 20, 2023