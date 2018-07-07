El Paso congressman Beto O' Rourke made a stop in Central Texas just a few days after his congressional opponent, Senator Ted Cruz, campaigned in Waco.

O’Rourke held a town hall meeting in Hillsboro to talk to voters about how he planned to keep Texas moving forward.

About 150 people filled Hillsboro City Hall to hear the U.S. Senate hopeful speak.

"I was very excited that he was coming to a small rural area because I’m really passionate about involving the rural, isolated areas,” Waco educator Alexis Grant-Panting said.

O’Rourke spoke to voters about expanding Medicaid to cover more Texans and protecting its guarantee for vulnerable children, the disabled and the elderly. He also spoke about his stance on the border crisis.

"The place to start-- and there is so many-- is making sure we are reuniting those kids who are separated from their parents,” O’Rourke said.

A question from Grant-Panting asking about his plans to keep people of color out of the prison industrial complex was what got the congressman thinking.

"Perhaps one of the unintended gifts of this moment and this administration is that it’s forcing us to confront some things that we may have not otherwise confronted," O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke challenged the Waco educator to help his campaign team tackle these complex issues. Grant-Panting said he wanted to know how the issues he's most concerned with will be handled in praxis.

“I thought about all the things I’m passionate about and kind of tied them all together," Grand-Panting said. "I’m really interested in how people are going to turn their words into action and what their objectives are.

O'Rourke also vocalized his stance on the use of medical marijuana in Texas, saying he wants a bill ending the federal prohibition on the drug.

