Beto O’Rourke to make campaign stop in Central Texas

Texas gubernatorial candidate is scheduled to visit Harker Heights.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Beto O’Rourke, is scheduled to visit Harker Heights, Dec. 4, according to the candidate’s campaign website.

The meet-and-greet will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Carl Levin Park Pavilion, 400 Millers Crossing, Harker Heights, TX 76548.

The former El Paso congressman, 2018 U.S. Senate nominee and 2020 presidential contender officially announced his campaign in a video posted to YouTube on Monday, Nov. 15.

In the video, O'Rourke cites the power grid failure during February's winter storm as one of the reasons he is running, stating that Texans were "abandoned by those who were elected to serve and look out for them" and that is a "symptom of a much larger problem" in Texas.

Rumors of O'Rourke's plan to run for governor of Texas have swirled for months and the clock has been ticking, with the candidate filing deadline for the March 2022 primary less than a month away.

A recent poll from the University of Texas at Austin and The Texas Tribune showed Gov. Greg Abbott with a comfortable lead over O'Rourke in a potential match-up.