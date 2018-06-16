A Moody man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist Friday in Waco.

Jason Lamar Davis, 26, has been charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid (Death) which is a second-degree felony and was booked into the McLennan County Jail.

On Friday, Waco police were searching for a pickup truck driver who struck a Ricky Wilkerson.

Officials said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at 15th Street and Waco Drive and it left Wilkerson seriously injured.

According to witnesses, a smoke gray 2007-2014 GMC Silverado truck was traveling east on Waco Drive and struck the bicyclist.

The truck fled the scene of the crash and was last seen traveling east on Waco Drive, officials said.

Police said Davis was identified through a Crime Stoppers tip. Waco police detectives were able to investigate the crash and arrest Davis for the deadly incident.

© 2018 KCEN