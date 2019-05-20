LAMPASAS, Texas — A man on a bicycle was hit by a pickup and killed in Lampasas Sunday.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called just after noon to FM 2527 just north of FM 580.

Investigators said Douglas Wheeler, 56, was riding his bike when the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet pickup hit Wheeler from behind and killed him.

The driver, Curtis Windham Sr., 68, was not injured.

It is unclear what led to the crash, which is still under investigation.

