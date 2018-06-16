Waco police are searching for a pickup truck driver who struck a bicyclist Friday evening.

Officials said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at 15th Street and Waco Drive and it left the victim seriously injured.

According to witnesses, a smoke gray 2007-2014 GMC Silverado truck was traveling east on Waco Drive and struck the bicyclist.

The truck fled the scene of the crash and was last seen traveling east on Waco Drive, officials said.

Witnesses describe the driver as a black male, 20 to 25-years-old, approximately 5:10, slender build and wearing a dark shirt with jeans.

Police said the victim has been identified and is in grave condition.

Anyone with information about the crash or suspect is asked to contact Waco PD at 254-750-7500.

© 2018 KCEN