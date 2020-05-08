Bicyclist in hospital with life threatening injuries following collision in Waco

A nurse who witnessed the crash immediately got out of her car and performed life saving measures to help the injured man.

WACO, Texas — A 30-year-old male bicyclist is in the hospital with severe, life threatening injuries after being struck by a truck in Waco the morning of Aug. 5.

Waco police officers were dispatched to the intersection of New Road and Franklin Avenue around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in regards to a crash involving a truck and a bicyclist.

The bicyclist received significant and life threatening injuries to his head and his leg, police say. The driver of the truck was not injured and was on scene cooperating with investigators.

Investigators learned that the bicyclist was attempting to cross lanes of traffic that were stopped when he was struck by the truck, which was traveling north in the turn lane to turn westbound from New Road to Franklin Avenue.