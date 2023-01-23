Big Binky's Tax Service is helping East Waco get right for tax season

Devian "Binky" Mims is preparing East Wacoans for tax season with his own tax service company.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Tax season begins Monday which means some people are getting started at home while others are going to a tax service to get help.

TurboTax and H&R Block have some new competition, though. Devian "Binky" Mims is offering a new tax service in East Waco.

Big Binky's Tax Service opened a little over a week ago on January 14. Mims says he wanted to start this business to be able to educate people on how to do their taxes. But he says he also wants to be able to provide jobs during a tough time.

"Times are hard right now so we want our people to be able to have some kind of income coming in," Mims said. "To where they can work and be comfortable in a good environment. There's a lot of people that need work and are struggling to get it so I'm just trying to help any way I can."

Mims says educating people on taxes can go a long way as tax season gets under way.

The IRS says April 18 is this year's deadline.

Brittany Baker is a tax professional at Binky's Tax Service and says she's already helped as many as ten clients get approved for cash advances.

"I have filed a few returns and all of them have been approved for the cash advances. So a lot of clients are really happy right now," she said.

She says she loves helping people and this is one of the most unique ways she's been able to teach people about something while also helping them get a financial gain.

"For me, personally, it feels great," Baker said. "I love to help people not just you know with the tax business but all around. If I got it, you got it. If I can help you, I'm gonna do it."

Mims says he's looking forward to helping people get their taxes done this year. They're even giving out two day vouchers for a Las Vegas trip for people who sign up.

Mims says the company's doors are always open, and they're not just around for tax help. They're an outlet to the community at all times.