Drivers should expect detours and delays in the downtown Waco, Cameron Park, North Waco and China Spring areas, according to Waco City officials.

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco warns residents and drivers to plan ahead Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 for the Ironman & Ironman 70.3 triathlon race, on a Facebook post.

Drivers should expect detours and delays in the downtown Waco, Cameron Park, North Waco and China Spring areas, according to Waco City officials.

City officials say there will be an influx of athletes and visitors from around the nation, which will impact local roadways.