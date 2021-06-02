Bipartisan congressional group to tour the Texas/Mexico border in McAllen

The members of Congress are touring the Border Patrol’s Donna Temporary Processing Center, along with other sites, and meeting with local elected officials.

MCALLEN, Texas — A group of Republicans and Democrats are touring the Texas/Mexico border Wednesday as part of a bipartisan effort to handle a recent influx of people crossing the border.

U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and U.S. Representatives Henry Cuellar (D-TX-28) and Tony Gonzales (R-TX-23) will be part of the delegation in McAllen, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley.

The members of Congress will tour the Border Patrol’s Donna Temporary Processing Center, as well as other sites, and meet with local elected officials, stakeholders and law enforcement officials.

"This last year has been a tough year for many people," Sen. Cornyn said. "If you have not yet been vaccinated - I encourage you to... But we want our border to be back open again. We want to do this responsibly."

He said they are asking the Biden administration to safely open the border.

When asked about future of Title 42 (removals by the U.S. government of people who have recently been in a country where a communicable disease was present), Cornyn said a transition plan would be absolutely necessary.

"No, we are not ready for the end of Title 42," he said. "There needs to be some consequences."

Rep. Gonzales agreed.

"We have to talk about that now, not afterwards when it's too late," Gonzales said.

On the subject of tracking children who have crossed the border, Gonzales said, "We can't lose track of these children."