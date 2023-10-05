100,000 gallons of sewage overflow reported near Bird Creek, city says

The sewer near 61st Street and Northwood Road overflowed over 100,000 gallons, according to the city.

TEMPLE, Texas — Crews with the City of Temple are monitoring sewage overflow near Bird Creek, the city announced Tuesday.

Because of the rain, the sewer near 61st Street and Northwood Road overflowed over 100,000 gallons of discharge, the city said.

“Immediate measures are being taken to contain, disinfect, and remove any traces of chlorine from the discharge. Cleanup of the area will continue after the discharge ceases,” the city said in a news release.

The city said its crews on site are “intercepting the flow as much as possible.”

The city also notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.