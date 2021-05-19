When it comes to the arts and film, Luvina Norwood-Sabree said it is time to put Killeen on the map.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Black Art and Film Fest kicks off in Killeen on Saturday, May 22 from 10:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

"It is the second festival, but it is the first in-person festival and we are super excited about it,” said Norwood-Sabree, director of the Black Art and Film Fest. “We are going to have live art, and we are going to have films galore.”



Norwood-Sabree said exposing art and films of African Americans is crucial. That is why local screen writers and directors will have an opportunity to tell their story at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.

“When you go to larger cities, they always have a film fest. In the smaller cities they normally don’t have it and we are not always afforded opportunities as far as local filmmakers and local artists to tell their stories and show their art. What I wanted to do was just have something here in the City of Killeen and promote tourism for the city as well,” said Norwood-Sabree.



Actor Carl Kennedy will be teaching the art of storytelling and the business of acting, while local playwright Kerry-Ann Zamore will teach a playwriting class. COVID-19 precautions will be in place for attendees.

"If people want to wear mask, they are more than welcome,” said Norwood-Sabree. “If they don’t, we are not going to enforce, but we will require you to keep your distance."



If you have children who are interested in being in movies or plays, there will be a workshop to teach them the art of acting. That workshop will be taught by Kaylynn Wilkerson.