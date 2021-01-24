Black Community Day inspires, brings hope to hundreds in Killeen

More than 150 people from four organizations descended on Killeen on Saturday in a gathering of solidarity in the wake of Patrick Warren, Sr.'s death.

KILLEEN, Texas — This afternoon in Killeen, over 150 people, representing four different organizations around Texas descended on Killeen to let those that live here know they are not alone, especially in the wake of the killing of Patrick Warren, Sr. almost two weeks ago.

"We want people to know that they aren't alone out here and that you have somebody," said Nick Bezzel, President of the Elmer "Geronimo" Pratt Pistol & Rifle Gun Club of Central Texas. "If you have a parent that is experiencing some kind of mental distress, like Patrick Warren was, you don't necessarily call the police and let them help you so you can get some type of mental help."

Black Community Day is a peaceful day of reckoning, of solidarity and teaching those growing up behind us just what it takes to lead.

"It's important for him to see because we want to show him what leadership looks like and when you have strong leadership, it exuberates leadership and it creates leaders for tomorrow," said Travis Johnson, of the Elmer "Geronimo" Pratt Pistol & Rifle Gun Club of Central Texas.

Almost everyone who attended was strapped at the ready to defend themselves because they've seen too many times before people get hurt while exercising their constitutional rights.

"We have a freedom of speech and we use our second amendment to make sure our first amendment isn't infringed upon," said Bezzel when asked why.

The day was also about helping others create a voice in their community by helping them register to vote. The issue of No Knock Warrants and the Marvin Guy case from 2014 was also talked about, those who could, signed a petition to help.

The most visible aspect of the day was a patrol through downtown Killeen neighborhoods, with an agenda to give hope to the people of underserved and over-policed areas. It was a chance to interact with those who call Killen home, find out their needs, their complaints and just how they can help them live better and stronger.

"It's a lesson that we have to stick together and do what we do as one, you know what I'm saying? A lot of things have been happening, lets just get it together and do the right thing," said Ralston Richardson when he saw the patrol pass by his home.

"I love to see my community stand up for the injustices that the police are bringing onto our community across America and the nation," said Carolyn Trueblood.

The patrol was also a chance to uplift the younger children, to let them know they are the next great difference makers, policy changers and the hope of the next generation for a better tomorrow.

"We want a better tomorrow where we can live in peace, we can be left alone, we can be treated fairly and we have the same economic opportunities of equal footing as other minorities and people of color," Johnson said.

For Nick Bezzel, he's done this a time or two in other cities like Dallas and Austin, and this patrol today, was a combination of both joy and pain. It's joy for the security those felt as they walked through their neighborhoods, but pain at what he saw with his own two eyes with every step he took.

"Seeing people unite, people supporting and giving people hope -- but at the same time, it's also painful to see people that don't have anything get treated the way that they have been getting treated, unjustly," he said.

As night fell, through the glow of a flickering candle with dark and baby blue balloons in hand, they uplift a man who they say the system failed, they remember him with hope they never have to do this again.

Johnson lead the crowd at the Killeen Athletic Complex, raindrops lightly falling, through a 'Say his name' chant for Patrick Warren, Sr. Four times they bellowed his name to Heavens before releasing the balloons for a man gunned down two weeks by the Killeen PD.