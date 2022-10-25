The Black Daisy closes it Waco doors, China Spring location still up and running

Over the weekend, many came out to show support as The Black Daisy in Waco closed its doors.

WACO, Texas — Popular indie alternative clothing store, known for empowering women, The Black Daisy will be closing its Waco doors. However the owners want you to know that this won't be the last time you hear from The Black Daisy.

Owner Sthefanie Welch says that the store will still have its China Spring location on 10412 China Spring Rd STE G, and their online store. Co-owner Jessica Raborn will also still be at the Waco location with Wicked Hair Studio.

However, due to less traffic making its way to the store, the woman have decided to close their Black Daisy Waco location.

"I just feel like unfortanetly at this time our location just wasnt getting enough traffic," Welch said. "We just had to make the difficult decision to shut it down."

The exeprience of the Black Daisy, Welch says definitley has taught many lessons as a business owner. The main one being location.

"Location, location, location! Locaiton is so important, if people cant see you then they won't find you!Right? liek you need retail windows, you need to just be seen. So this spot was a little tricky it just needed to be seen. It just wasnt the right time."

Many came to reminese on the good times of the store during Saturday's Halloween party. Customer's came out in their best costumes and supported the store and its accomplishments. Welch hopes that with the closing of the store, it will give her more time to do more creative projects with the brand.

"I feel like with the closing of this location, it will give me more flexibility to do more pop-ups again,I will be able to get more inventory often, we are going to start whole selling t-shirts to other small businesses. So that is a really big venture that I am excited for. I am also excited to see growth and conitnuing to thrive and taking it day by day."