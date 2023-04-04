'I'm overjoyed by this' | Baylor unveils two statues honoring the university's first Black graduates

Rev. Robert L. Gilbert and Mrs. Barbara A. Walker earned their undergraduate degrees from Baylor University in 1967.

WACO, Texas — It's a historic day for Baylor University. On April 4, 2023 the university unveiled two statues honoring Baylor's first Black graduates, located in front of the historical Tidwell Bible Building.

Hundreds gathered at the dedication ceremony to see the life-sized sculptures of Rev. Robert L. Gilbert and Mrs. Barbara A. Walker. They both graduated from Baylor back in 1967.

The statues reflect the commitment of the university to consider and implement the commission's recommendation to use physical representations to better communicate the many contributions of Black students, faculty and staff throughout Baylor's history.

"It's going to let others know that they can achieve the same success that Mrs. Barbara Walker and my father, Robert Gilbert has achieved," JaJa Gilbert, son of Robert Gilbert, said.

The search for the artist to create the sculptures started in the summer of 2021. Sculptor Benjamin Victor was selected to create the statues and says his research was direct.

He spoke with both families who knew them best and says he got their input on things like clothing and age.

"You'll see that both pieces are represented at a little bit of an older age past their college years," Victor said. "They're in the prime of their career as an example to the future students of Baylor as students come through the university because they can look up to them as they should, as leaders and heroes in the academic life here and it's just going to be something that will continue on as a legacy forever."

Students say they are happy the university is taking steps like this and are excited for what the future holds.

"I'm a Trailblazer scholar, so I'm the inaugural cohort named after Robert Rev. Gilbert and Mrs. Walker," Erin Babatunde, junior at Baylor University, said. "I think it was definitely a very great opportunity and kind of sentimental. It's very nice to see, like people that look like me on campus and just have that representation, so I think it's definitely a big landmark in Baylor and like a step going forward for our students."

"I think they've made a lot of strides that even other universities have not," Faith Bias, senior at Baylor University, said. "I think this is a great addition."

Despite Walker's personal achievements, she gives all the glory to one special person.

"I really would like to dedicate my statue in memory of my mom because if it weren't for her, I would never have had this opportunity to go to Baylor," Walker said.

As the ceremony came to a conclusion, the City of Waco proclaimed April 4, 2023, Rev. Robert L. Gilbert and Barbara Walker Day.