Black History Month: The importance of Black men in education

How one teacher is setting the example for his students in a kind and creative way.

KILLEEN, Texas — Not every superhero wears a cape. Sometimes all they need is the passion to teach.

Albert Murphy is this kind of superhero. He seeks to inspire every student who enters his classroom at Nolan Middle School in Killeen.

As a Black educator, Murphy understands his role in the classroom is to be more than just a teacher, and sometimes his reach even goes far beyond that.

"I treat them all like my kids," Murphy said. "I tell them I'm their father figure while they're here."

When Murphy was growing up, his parents divorced, leaving him without a father figure.

He said that if that wouldn't have happened, he might have found his path a little bit sooner.

Murphy grew up not performing so well in school. He enlisted in the army and followed a career there before even considering teaching.

He never thought back then that he'd be where he is today.

Today, Murphy shares these bits of his life, the true, raw and emotional parts, all so his kids can relate to him more and understand that they aren't alone in these struggles.

Yes, he incorporates his own life experiences into his classes but Murphy also likes to make them relatable through his love of superheroes.

Students like Jamison Stephens, who was previously in Murphy class, said Murphy's lessons were some of the most interesting.

"He actually cares a lot about your education, and he'll try to make you get a good grade in your class," Stephens said.

Murphy cares so much that he started a Boys to Men club that inspires boys to be great young men.

"We targeted students who we felt needed extra support in school," he said.

The program provides support to students by teaching them things they might be missing at home, like how to shave, change a tire and respect themselves and others.

Murphy gets the boys to go out to community events too, all in hopes that it will make them more well-rounded.

The goal for the future is to make this program spread far and wide and for more students to receive the support Murphy gives.