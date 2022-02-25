City of Temple to host community Black History Month Event

The City of Temple will host an event to celebrate Black History Month and honor Temple’s Black community leaders, business owners and City employees.

As the month of February comes to an end, the City of Temple has invited the community to come and celebrate Black history and honor Temple's Black community leaders, business owners and City employees.

The event will be held on Feb. 28 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic Convention Center, located at 3303 N 3rd St.

The event will also feature speakers, including Mayor Tim Davis. The mayor will be presenting a proclamation to the Temple Branch NAACP President, Bennie Walsh.

City Manager Brynn Myers says the city looks forward to bringing recognition to some of its impactful leaders in the community.