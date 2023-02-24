Hay Branch Elementary in Killeen Celebrates Black History Month

Six News anchor Jasmin Caldwell was a guest speaker at the program, along with Killeen mayor Debbie Nash-King, Nolanville mayor Andy Williams, Killeen city councilmember Nina Cobb, and Nolanville Judge Ebony Jackson Todd.

The theme for the program was “Black History is SoulFUL." At the event Essay contest winners were announced, as well as various performances from Killeen High School cheerleaders, Kangarettes dance team, and JROTC.