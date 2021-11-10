Black Texas teen tased by students dressed as KKK members, lawyer says

Woodsboro ISD said they will "continue to cooperate with law enforcement" but they cannot discipline the students because it happened off-campus.

WOODSBORO, Texas — Woodsboro ISD officials said they are aware that a group of students allegedly dressed in "garb associated with a widely known racial hate group" on Halloween and antagonized another classmate.

Corpus Christi attorney Matt Manning said he is representing the victim in this case. Manning said his client, a black teenager, was hit with a taser or taser-like device by a group of students dressed as members of the Ku Klux Klan on Oct. 31.

Manning, in a statement on Facebook, said he was "infuriated because I learned, from multiple sources, that another, even younger victim was terrorized by these depraved menaces that same night."

Manning held a press conference Wednesday morning with the Jeremy Coleman, the President of the Corpus Christi NAACP.

"The NAACP and its officers are calling this press conference and I'm just going to be real clear, we are calling this a hate crime until we get further notification of something different," Coleman said.

Woodsboro ISD said in their statement that they will "continue to cooperate with law enforcement during the criminal investigation," but they cannot discipline the students for the conduct since it occurred off-campus.

