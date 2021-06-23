'It sucks and I'm scared': Blink-182's Mark Hoppus announces he has cancer

Mark Hoppus revealed he has cancer on social media on Wednesday, June 23.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Blink-182's bass guitarist and co-lead singer, Mark Hoppus shared on social media Wednesday that he is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

Hoppus, 49, shared the somber message via Twitter and Instagram stating,

"For the past three months, I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."

After the Blink-182 bassist announced his diagnosis, he shared a photo of him in a doctor's office on his Instagram page with the caption, "Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please."